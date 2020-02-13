Markets
RDFN

Stock Alert: Redfin Up 9% Following Quarterly Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Redfin Corp. (RDFN) is currently gaining nearly 9% on the Nasdaq. The Seattle-based real estate brokerage on Wednesday evening reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter on a 88% surge in sales.

RDFN is currently trading at $27.78, up $2.28 or 8.94%, on a volume of 2.3 million shares, above its average volume of about 1 million shares.

Redfin reported a net loss of $7.8 million or $0.08 per share for the quarter, compared with a net loss of $12.2 million or $0.14 per share last year.

Sales surged 88% to $233 million from $124 million a year ago. The company expects first-quarter revenues between $179 million and $188 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect revenues of $178.25 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RDFN

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular