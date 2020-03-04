Stock Alert: Recro Pharma Loses 24% On Earnings, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) are down more than 24% Wednesday morning. This, despite healthcare stocks surging after the results of the Super Tuesday primaries for the Democratic presidential nomination contest in which former Vice President Joe Biden's performance was much better than expected.

Biden's new healthcare plan called Affordable Care Act 2.0, is a modified version of Affordable Care Act or Obamacare.

Recro Pharma announced its full-year 2019 financial results today. Earnings and revenue missed estimates and next year revenue outlook also came in lower than the Street estimates.

For the year 2019, Recro reported net income from continuing operations of $4.6 million, or $0.20 per share compared with net loss of $13.1 million, or $0.64 per share in the same period last year. Loss per share for the year was $0.79 compared with loss per share of $3.90 last year. On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report loss of $0.56 per share.

Revenues increased to $99.2 million from$77.3 million last year. The consensus estimate was at $101.23 million.

For 2020, the company expects revenue to be in the range of $97-$100 million. Analysts see revenue of $118.68 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.