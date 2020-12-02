Stock Alert: Reata Pharmaceuticals Falls 10%

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RETA) are falling more than 10% Wednesday morning at $136.53.

Tuesday, the company said it priced the proposed public offering of 2 million shares of its Class A common stock at $140.85 per share pursuant to an existing shelf registration statement.

Reata intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase 300,000 additional shares of its Class A common stock.

RETA has been trading in the range of $88.17- $257.96 in the last one year.

