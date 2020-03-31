Stock Alert: Reata Pharma Down 10%, Stops Drug Trials

(RTTNews) - Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) are down 10% on Tuesday morning after the company said it is halting trials of two drugs citing COVID-19 pandemic.

RETA is currently trading at $146.51, up $15.37 or 9.49%, on the Nasdaq.

Reata Pharmaceuticals has decided to halt the Phase 3 CATALYST study evaluating bardoxolone methyl in patients with connective tissue disease-associated pulmonary arterial hypertension (CTD-PAH). The company has also stopped RANGER, the open-label extension study in PAH and pausing enrollment in the Phase 3 FALCON trial in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Meanwhile, the company does not anticipate any disruptions in the Phase 3 CARDINAL study in CKD or the MOXIe Part 2 trial evaluating omaveloxolone in patients with Friedreich's ataxia.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.