Stock Alert: RealReal Rises 6%

(RTTNews) - Shares of California-based RealReal, Inc. (REAL), the operator of an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods, are up more than 6 percent or $0.87 in Monday's morning trade at $14.46 despite no company-specific news influencing the stock.

U.S. stocks are mostly lower on Monday with traders seeming reluctant to make significant moves as they continue to weigh the recent surge in coronavirus cases in certain states against hopes of more fiscal stimulus measures.

RealReal has traded in a range of $5.00 to $25.99 in the past 52 weeks.

