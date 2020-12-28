Stock Alert: RCM Technologies Up 22%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap company RCM Technologies, Inc. (RCMT) are gaining over 22% on Monday morning despite no stock-related news.

RCMT are currently trading at $2.08, up $0.38 or 22.3529%, on the Nasdaq.

U.S. stocks opened up on Monday morning after President Donald Trump signed a Covid-19 aid bill.

RCM Technologies provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology.

