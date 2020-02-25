Stock Alert: RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) touched a 52-week high of $27.79 on Feb. 24, and closed Monday's trading session at $26.59. The stock has been trading between $12.50 and $27.79 in the past one. Trading volume surged to 168K versus an average volume of 46K shares.

As recently as on Feb. 13, the company reported Q4 GAAP net income of $458 thousand or $0.05 per shae versus a loss of $3.51 million or $0.36 per share last year.

Non-GAAP net income was $4.61 million or $0.48 per share compared to $4.03 million or $0.41 per share in the prior year period.

Total revenues amounted to $45.2 million, higher than the previous year's revenue of $40.7 million.

Eric Langan, President & CEO, said, "We're looking forward to a strong FY20. Total club and restaurant sales were up 10% in 1Q20. Nightclubs experienced added business from the big mixed-martial arts fight in January and the pro football championship in February. We expect the rebound in Bombshells same-store sales and margins to continue. New locations, including the most recently opened unit in Houston, are doing well..."

On Feb. 20, RCI Hospitality hiked its annual cash dividend by 7.7%, to $0.14 from $0.13 per share, with the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per common share for Q2 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.