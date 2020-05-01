Stock Alert: Raytheon Technologies Slides 5%

(RTTNews) - Raytheon Technologies Corp. (RTX) shares are sliding nearly 5 percent on Friday morning trade, extending its fall from yesterday. The shares gapped down at $63.50 and currently at $61.57, down 5.03 percent from its previous close. The stock witnessed a sell-off on Thursday and lost 4.61 percent.

RTX is on a bullish trend on Friday and trading much below its 200-day moving average. For the 52-week period shares have traded in a range of $43.44 to $2,200.30 on average volume of 14,379,415.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.