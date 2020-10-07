Markets
Stock Alert: Rave Trading Up 500%

(RTTNews) - Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE), are climbing nearly 500% during the pre-market hours on Wednesday morning at $3.07. The stock had ended Tuesday's regular trading at $0.51. It has been trading in the range of $0.38- $2.85 in the last one year.

RAVE Restaurant Group, the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, on October 6 announced that it has hired Darren Webb as director of development for RAVE supporting both Pizza Inn and Pie Five, and Dion Firooznia as franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn.

"Darren and Dion will help continue the momentum that we've built and will really focus on driving development in the Carolinas, which is a key area of expansion for Pizza Inn and where both individuals are based. Darren and Dion have impressive backgrounds in developing well-known brands and a history of working together previously, so we are thrilled to have them join the RAVE team," said RAVE Chief Operating Officer Mike Burns.

Before joining Rave, both Webb and Firooznia worked together at Bojangles' Restaurants, Inc.

