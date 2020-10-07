Stock Alert: RAVE Restaurant Nearly Triples

(RTTNews) - Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (RAVE) soared over 180% on Wednesday morning despite no stock-specific news.

RAVE is currently trading at $1.46, $0.94 or 183.04%, on the Nasdaq.

On Tuesday, RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc., the parent company of Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza, hired Darren Webb as director of development for RAVE, and Dion Firooznia as franchise business consultant for Pizza Inn.

