Stock Alert: Ralph Lauren Shares Ascend To New Highs

(RTTNews) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) shares are rising significantly higher in initial trading on Tuesday after its third-quarter earnings beat analysts' estimates. The company reported a surge in its quarterly earnings to $334.1 million, or $4.41 per share, compared to $120.0 million, or $1.48 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $216.8 million or $2.86 per share. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were looking for earnings of $2.45 per share.

Revenue for the quarter rose 1.2 percent to $1.75 billion from $1.73 billion last year. Ralph finished at $113.26 on Monday. The shares gapped up at $124.01 and crossed 200-day moving average. Currently shares are up 9.81 percent at $124.38.

