Stock Alert: Quidel Corporation Advances 5%

(RTTNews) - Shares of diagnostic testing solution provider, Quidel Corporation (QDEL) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after reporting preliminary third-quarter revenue better than analysts' view.

The company's revenue in the third quarter is expected to be in the range of $475 million to $477 million compared with $394.28 million projected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Quidel expects to report third-quarter results in late October.

QDEL stock is currently trading at $231.02. It has been trading in the range of $55.25- $306.72 in the past one year.

