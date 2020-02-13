Stock Alert: Quidel Corp. (QDEL) Shares Rise Slightly On Upbeat Q4

(RTTNews) - Shares of Quidel Corp. (QDEL) rose 2.26% on Feb. 12 and closed Wednesday's trading session at $79.98, up $1.77. The stock has been trading in a range of $52.49 - $81.61 in the past one year. Trading volume increased to 290K versus an average volume of 222K shares.

The company, on Feb. 12, reported Q4 net income of $30.6 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $32.5 million, or $0.78 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $43.5 million, or $1.00 per share, as compared to net income of $34.6 million, or $0.81 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Total revenue increased 15% to $152.2 million, compared with $132.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

