Stock Alert: Quarterly Earnings Drive National CineMedia Stock Higher

(RTTNews) - Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) are climbing more than 19% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net income for the fourth quarter increased to $19.1 million, or $0.24 per share from $16.3 million, or $0.21 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts on average polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.21 per share.

Total revenue for the fourth quarter increased 7.1% year-over-year to $147.2 million. The consensus estimate was at $140.08 million.

For the full-year the company expects total revenue in the range of $450.0 million to $465.0 million. The Street expects revenue of $452.53 million for the period.

NCMI is currently trading at $9.52, close to its 52-week high of $9.85.

