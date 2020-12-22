Markets
Stock Alert: QuantumScape Up 23%

(RTTNews) - QuantumScape Corp. (QS) shares are rising on Tuesday morning trade as Apple is reportedly planning for an electric car powered by monocell battery. The Microsoft founder Bill Gate funded QuantumScape have shown that its battery cell had a capacity to charge up to 80 percent in 15 minutes and could retain more than 80 percent capacity even after 800 charging cycles.

The stock has been trending for the last several weeks. The shares are currently at $117.39, up 23.66 percent from the previous close of $94.90 on 13,682,404. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $9.74 to $128.77 on average volume of 6,173,942.

