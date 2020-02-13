Markets
Stock Alert: Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Shares Up On Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Shares of Qualys Inc. (QLYS) rose 1.61% on Feb. 12, and closed Wednesday's trading session at $91.05. The stock has been trading in a range of $72.76 - $95.99 in the past one year. Trading volume increased to 346K versus an average volume of 238K shares.

On Feb. 12, company reported better-than-expected Q4 earnings, and issued strong guidance for the Q1 and FY 2020.

The company's Q4 GAAP net income was $20.7 million or $0.50 per share compared to $14.4 million or $0.35 per share last year. Non-GAAP net income rose to $26.0 million or $0.64 per share from the prior year's $21.3 million or $0.51 per share. Revenues increased by 14% to $84.7 million from $74.2 million generated a year ago. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude certain special items.

Q1, FY 2020 Outlook

The company expects Q1 revenues in the range of $85.7 million - $86.4 million, representing 14% - 15% growth over the same quarter in 2019. GAAP EPS is expected to be in the range of $0.35 - $0.37, and non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 - $0.62. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $86.19 million for the quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company sees GAAP EPS in the range of $1.60 - $1.65, non-GAAP EPS of $2.57 - $2.62, and revenues between $364 million and $369 million. Analysts estimate earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $366.74 million for 2020.

