Stock Alert: QIWI Spikes Nearly 8% On Deal With Sovcombank

(RTTNews) - QIWI plc (QIWI) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade as it entered into binding transaction agreements to sell its SOVEST consumer lending business to Sovcombank. The sale would help QIWI to focus on developing the product proposition for its core audience.

The shares of the leading provider of next-generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS is currently at $16.04, up 7.43 percent from the previous close of $14.93. The shares have been trying for a comeback after a fall at the end of February.

