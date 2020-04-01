Stock Alert: PVH Corp. Earnings Today

(RTTNews) - Apparel maker PVH Corp. (PVH) is scheduled to report fourth quarter today, April 1, after market close.

The company's brands include Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, ARROW among various others.

China makes 20% of the company's global outsourcing and it has revenue exposure to China. The stock tumbled more than 60% in the past three months.

Last month, PVH had reaffirmed its fourth-quarter adjusted earnings outlook at $1.79. On average, 20 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.81 for the quarter.

However the company had lowered its earnings outlook on GAAP basis due to an actuarial loss expected to be recognized on its retirement plans in the fourth quarter, primarily from a decrease in the discount rate in the latter part of January 2020.

The consensus estimate for quarterly revenue is at $2.5 billion.

PVH had reported positive earnings surprises in the past four quarters.

Tuesday, PVH was down $0.58 or 1.52% before closing at $37.64. It recorded a 52-week high of $134.24.

