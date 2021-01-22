Stock Alert: Puxin Limited Uptick Continues

(RTTNews) - Shares of Chinese after-school education services provider Puxin Limited (NEW) are rising more than 7% Friday morning, continuing the momentum from the last couple of days.

On January 19, Puxin announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Yunlong Sha completed purchase of 3,478,542 ordinary shares of the company from another shareholder during the period from January 3rd, 2020 to September 4th, 2020.

NEW, currently at 7.06, jumped nearly 20% from the closing price of $5.97 as on January 19. The stock has traded in the range of $3.62- $12.39 in the last one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.