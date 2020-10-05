Stock Alert: Pulse Biosciences Jumps 23%

(RTTNews) - Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (PLSE) shares are gaining on Monday morning trade despite no stock-specific news. Most of the U.S. stocks are bullish on news of further economic stimulus and positive reports on President Trump's health. Thursday, the bioelectric medicine company had announced the FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval and initiation of pivotal study to evaluate the treatment of sebaceous hyperplasia lesion using CellFX system. The company plans enrollment of 60 patients across five study sites in approximately three months.

Currently shares are at $16.68, up 23.71 percent from the previous close of $13.41. The shares have traded in a range of $5.11 to $17.77, on average volume of 78,428.

