Stock Alert: Prudential Financial Shares Edge Down

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) shares are edging down in morning trading.

The Fortune Global 500 and Fortune 500 company with business in more than 40 countries had reported a surge in fourth quarter earnings to $1.12 billion or $2.76 per share, compared to $0.84 billion or $1.99 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.94 billion or $2.33 per share. Wall Street analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share that excludes special items.

PRU started trading on Friday at $94.71, and is currently at $95.17 down 0.17 percent from its previous close.

