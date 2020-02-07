Markets
PRU

Stock Alert: Prudential Financial Shares Edge Down

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU) shares are edging down in morning trading.

The Fortune Global 500 and Fortune 500 company with business in more than 40 countries had reported a surge in fourth quarter earnings to $1.12 billion or $2.76 per share, compared to $0.84 billion or $1.99 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.94 billion or $2.33 per share. Wall Street analysts had expected the company to earn $2.02 per share that excludes special items.

PRU started trading on Friday at $94.71, and is currently at $95.17 down 0.17 percent from its previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRU

Latest Markets Videos

Market Is Conducive to Long Volatility Positions: JPMorgan

Nikos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan Chase & Co., discusses his outlook for markets and where he’s seeing opportunity. He speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Europe.”

3 hours ago
See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular