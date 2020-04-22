Markets
PRTA

Stock Alert: Prothena Down As Mid-stage Study Of Prasinezumab Fails

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) are sinking more than 15% Wednesday morning after the clinical stage neuroscience company announced that Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of its drug candidate prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease, conducted by Roche, did not meet the primary objective. Part 2 of the study is ongoing.

Based on ongoing evaluation of the data, a further update on prasinezumab is expected later this year.

PRTA is currently trading at $10.40. It has traded in the range of $6.71- $17.63 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PRTA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular