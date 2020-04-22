Stock Alert: Prothena Down As Mid-stage Study Of Prasinezumab Fails

(RTTNews) - Shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) are sinking more than 15% Wednesday morning after the clinical stage neuroscience company announced that Part 1 of the Phase 2 PASADENA study of its drug candidate prasinezumab in patients with early Parkinson's disease, conducted by Roche, did not meet the primary objective. Part 2 of the study is ongoing.

Based on ongoing evaluation of the data, a further update on prasinezumab is expected later this year.

PRTA is currently trading at $10.40. It has traded in the range of $6.71- $17.63 in the last 52 weeks.

