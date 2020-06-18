Markets
Stock Alert: Protagonist Therapeutics Up 10% As Hepcidin Mimetic PTG-300 Gets Orphan Drug Status

(RTTNews) - Shares of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (PTGX) are rising more than 10% Thursday morning. The company said its drug candidate hepcidin mimetic PTG-300 for the treatment polycythemia vera, a rare form of blood cancer, has got Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA. Protagonist had recently announced initial positive Phase II results of PTG-300 in patients with polycythemia vera.

The stock is currently trading at $17.92, close to its 52-week high of $18.70.

