Stock Alert: PROS Holdings Drops 10% After Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) are falling more than 10% Friday morning after reporting third quarter results. The company provided fourth quarter and full-year outlook, that fell short of analysts' view.

For the fourth quarter, PROS expects revenue of $58.9 million to $59.9 million. The consensus estimate is at $61.97 million.

Loss per share in the fourth quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.16. Analysts' view stands at $0.17 loss per share.

For the full-year, the company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $250.5 million to $251.5 million. The consensus estimate is for $252.24 million.

The company reported net loss per share of $0.44 in the third quarter compared with net loss of $0.42 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Adjusted loss per share of $0.15 beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson Reuters at $0.20 loss per share.

Revenue for the quarter decreased 4% year-over-year to $61.5 million. The consensus estimate was for $59.99 million.

PROS Holdings stock is currently trading at $28.03. It has been trading in the range of $19.73- $68.81 in the last one year.

