Stock Alert: PROS Holdings Declines 8%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Shares of AI-powered revenue management solutions provider PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) are down more than 8% Thursday morning at $32.15. It has traded in the range of $19.73- $68.81 in the past 52 weeks.

PROS Holdings today announced that it plans to offer $150.0 million convertible senior notes due 2027.

The company intends to use net proceeds from the offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions among others.

