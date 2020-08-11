Stock Alert: ProPhase Labs Jumps 45% On Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH) surged 45% on Tuesday morning after the dietary supplement maker reported a second-quarter profit and revenues that improved from previous year.

PRPH is currently trading at $2.84, up $0.90 or 46.3917%, on the Nasdaq.

The company reported a second quarter profit of $70 thousand or $0.01 per share, compared to a loss of $1.2 million or $0.11 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter more than doubled to $3.6 million from $1.7 million last year, driven largely by increase in third party customer orders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.