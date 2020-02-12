Stock Alert: Progyny Rising 7%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) are currently gaining 7% on the Nasdaq.

In December, Progyny, a benefits management company specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions, had reported a rise in its third-quarter revenue to $61.2 million from $27.8 million last year. However, it reported net loss of $8.2 million or $1.10 per share, wider than last year's loss of $1.1 million or $0.20 per share.

On February 11, 2020, the company announced that its Chief of Strategic Development Karin Ajmani has resigned, effective March 2. Ajmani's responsibilities will be assumed by Lisa Greenbaum, Chief Client Officer.

The company had gone public in October 2019.

PGNY is currently trading at $33.19, $2.23 or 7.20% on the Nasdaq, on a volume of 386 thousand, below its 3-month average volume of 790 thousand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.