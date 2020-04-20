Stock Alert: Procter & Gamble Shares Down Nearly 3%

(RTTNews) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) shares are declining as the company reduced its outlook for sales growth for the year while announcing its third-quarter results on Friday.

For the full year, the company now expects all-in sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent, down from the previous growth projection of 4 to 5 percent growth.

All-in net earnings per share growth are seen in the range of 235 to 245 percent and core earnings per share are expected to increase 8 to 11 percent. The stock has been displaying a bullish trend and trading above 200-day moving average since mid-April.

The shares are currently at $121.63, down 2.50 percent from the previous close of $124.69.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.