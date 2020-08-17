Stock Alert: Principia Biopharma Up 10% On Sanofi Acquisition

Markets
(RTTNews) - Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc. (PRNB) jumped nearly 10% on Monday morning following the news that Sanofi agreed to buy the biopharmaceutical company for about $3.68 billion.

PRNB is currently trading at $99.12, up $8.38 or 9.24%, on the Nasdaq.

Sanofi agreed to buy Principia's shares for $100 a share in cash, which represents an equity value of around $3.68 billion. The Sanofi and Principia Boards of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.

Principia is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing transformative therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immune-mediated diseases.

