Stock Alert: Primo Water Gains 11%

(RTTNews) - Primo Water Corp. (PRMW, PRMW.TO) shares are surging as it reported an 11 percent increase in revenue for the first quarter and a moderately wider net loss.

The shares, of the pure-play water solutions provider in North America, Europe, and Israel, are currently at $10.58, up 11.49 percent from the previous close of $9.49. At the open, the shares gapped up and are currently trading on a volume of 895,719, compared to average volume of 1,685,786.

The company reported revenue of $474 million, up 11 percent from the prior year. Net loss for the quarter was $27 million or $0.19 per share, while the comparable quarter net loss was $23 million or $0.17 per share.

Looking ahead, Primo is targeting the first half 2020 consolidated revenue from continuing operations of approximately $905 to $925 million, excluding items.

