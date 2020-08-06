Stock Alert: Pretium Resources Gains 25% On Better Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG, PVG.TO) are climbing more than 25 percent or $2.50 in Thursday's morning trade at $12.48 after the Canada-based gold and silver exploration company reported higher earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Wednesday, Pretium Resources reported net earnings for the second quarter of $32.26 million or $0.18 per share, up sharply from $10.44 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share, compared to $0.09 per share a year ago. Revenue grew 47 percent to $166.57 million from $113.20 million last year.

The company said it expects to meet 2020 gold production guidance at the Brucejack Mine of 325,000 ounces to 365,000 ounces.

Pretium Resources has traded in a range of $4.05 to $13.83 in the past 52 weeks.

