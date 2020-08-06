Markets
PVG

Stock Alert: Pretium Resources Gains 25% On Better Q2 Results

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG, PVG.TO) are climbing more than 25 percent or $2.50 in Thursday's morning trade at $12.48 after the Canada-based gold and silver exploration company reported higher earnings and revenue for the second quarter.

Wednesday, Pretium Resources reported net earnings for the second quarter of $32.26 million or $0.18 per share, up sharply from $10.44 million or $0.06 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $0.26 per share, compared to $0.09 per share a year ago. Revenue grew 47 percent to $166.57 million from $113.20 million last year.

The company said it expects to meet 2020 gold production guidance at the Brucejack Mine of 325,000 ounces to 365,000 ounces.

Pretium Resources has traded in a range of $4.05 to $13.83 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PVG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular