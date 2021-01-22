Markets
PGEN

Stock Alert: Precigen Slips 7%

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) slipped 7% on Friday morning after the company said it will raise $112.5 million from a public offering of 15 million common shares.

PGEN is currently trading at $8.49, down $0.65 or 7.11%, on the Nasdaq.

Precigen priced its public offering of 15 million common shares at $7.50 per share, which will raise proceeds of about $112.5 million. The offering is expected to close on January 26, 2021.

Precigen intends to use the proceeds to fund the development of clinical and preclinical product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PGEN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular