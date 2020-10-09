Markets
Stock Alert: Precigen Climbs 20% As Merck Increases Stake In The Co.

(RTTNews) - Shares of Precigen, Inc. (PGEN) jumped about 20% on Friday morning after the company said Merck has increased stake in the company.

PGEN is currently trading at $5.29, up $0.88 or 19.95%, on the Nasdaq.

Precigen said existing shareholder Merck KGaA, through its wholly owned subsidiary Ares Trading S.A., has elected to voluntarily convert a convertible note with an outstanding principal balance of $25 million to increase its stake in Precigen from about 11.6% to 14.8%.

