Stock Alert: PPG Industries Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemicals company PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) are climbing more than 8% Monday morning. There are no company-specific news to drive the stock up.

U.S. stocks are trying to bounce back today as the new coronavirus infections and deaths are slowing down in some parts of the world.

The stock is currently trading at $87.01. It has traded in the range of $69.77- $134.36 in the past one year.

