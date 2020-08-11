Markets
Stock Alert: PPG Industries Rises 5% On Increased Sales View

(RTTNews) - Shares of specialty chemicals company PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) are climbing more than 5% after the company raised its third-quarter sales estimates.

Due to the stronger sales performance in July, the company expects third-quarter sales volumes to be down 6% to 11% year-over-year, better than a decline of 8% to 15% expected earlier

"Led by improving demand trends in our Chinese and European businesses across a variety of coatings end-use markets and in global industrial production, our July sales increased sequentially from the month of June and were down 7% compared to the prior year." said Michael H. McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer.

PPG stock is currently trading at $121.86. It has traded in the range of $69.77- $134.36 in the last 52 weeks.

