Stock Alert: PowerFleet Up 23%

(RTTNews) - Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (PWFL) are currently gaining over 23% on Monday morning after the company announced it will be outfitting a large portion of the full Day & Ross trailer fleet with PowerFleet's LV-500 solar tracking solution and the PowerFleet LV-710 Freight Camera.

PWFL is currently trading at $5.52, up $1.04 or 23.32%, on the Nasdaq.

Day & Ross intends on deploying the PowerFleet's LV-500 product across a fleet of over 3,000 trailers, while a portion of these trailers will also be equipped with the PowerFleet LV-710.

PowerFleet is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.