(RTTNews) - Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) are down more than 30% Tuesday morning after the drug amker announced the FDA has halted the trial for its prostrate cancer drug candidate P-PSMA-101 following patient death.

Poseida stock touched a new low of $8.38 this morning.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.