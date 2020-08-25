Stock Alert: Portland General Electric Company Drops 11% On Lower Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Shares of Portland General Electric Company (POR) are falling more than 11% Tuesday morning after the company lowered its full-year earnings guidance.

The company has lowered its full-year earnings to the range of $1.30 to $1.60 per share from $2.20 to $2.50 per share, provided earlier, due to the impacts of higher net variable power costs. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.39 per share for the period.

The stock is currently trading at $37.26. It has traded in the range of $36.00- $63.08.

