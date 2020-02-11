Stock Alert: Popeyes' Chicken Sandwich Boosts QSR's Q4; Shares Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) rose 2.74% on Feb. 10, and closed Monday's trading session at $65.61. The stock has been trading between $60.58 and $79.46 in the past one year. Trading volume surged to 5.13 million versus an average volume of 2.36 million shares.

The company, on Feb. 10, reported Q4 net income of $255 million or $0.54 per share versus $301 million or $0.64 per share last year. Adjusted net income amounted to $351 million or $0.75 per share, higher than the previous year's income of $318 million or $0.68 per share.

Total revenues increased to $1.48 billion from $1.39 billion generated a year ago, largely driven by system-wide sales growth, the impact of the New Standard on franchise and property revenues and an increase in supply chain sales.

BURGER KING delivered over 9% system-wide sales growth and added over 1,000 net new restaurants in 2019. POPEYES delivered transformational system-wide sales growth of over 42% in Q4 boosted by the Chicken Sandwich.

Jose Cil , Chief Executive Officer of Restaurant Brands International, said, "Burger King delivered its strongest year of restaurant growth in the last two decades. Popeyes launched an iconic Chicken Sandwich that has proven to be a game changer for the brand in every way..."

