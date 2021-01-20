Stock Alert: Polaris Touches New 52-week High

(RTTNews) - Shares of Polaris Inc. (PII), a manufacturer of power sports vehicles including off-road vehicles, are rising more than 5 percent or $5.73 in Wednesday's morning trade at $118.94, after hitting a new 52-week high of $119.31.

According to reports, BMO Capital Markets has raised Polaris Industries to an 'Outperform' rating from 'Market Perform', with a revised price target of $136.

Polaris traded in a range of $37.35 to $119.31 in the past 52 weeks.

