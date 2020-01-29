Markets
Stock Alert: Polaris Stock Up After Earnings Results, Outlook

(RTTNews) - Polaris Inc. (PII) stock was up 5.75% on Tuesday after the maker of motorcycles, snowmobiles, ATV, and neighborhood electric vehicles reported better-than-expected earnings in the fourth quarter. The stock, which has been trading in a range of $77.05- $104.37, closed the trading at $96.21.

Adjusted EPS in the quarter was $1.83, flat with the prior year. Analysts were expecting $1.79. Sales for the quarter were up 7% year-on-year to $1.736 billion.

For the full-year 2020, Polaris expects adjusted EPS to be between $6.80 and $7.05. Sales are expected to increase in the range of 2%- 4% over last year. Analysts see earnings of $6.87 on revenue growth of 4% for the year.

Early this month, Polaris had launched all-new side-by-side vehicle, 2020 RZR, and Sportsman limited-edition models with factory-installed accessories and premium upgrades. Also, the sports vehicle manufacturer announced reduced pricing for some of its RZR line-up.

