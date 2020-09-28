Stock Alert: Plug Power Jumps 11%

(RTTNews) - Shares of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions enabling e-mobility provider Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) are rising more than 11% Monday morning after news that Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to Overweight.

During the company's investor day last week, Morgan Stanley had said it upgraded the company's stock to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $14, up from $10.25.

The stock is currently trading at $13.08. It has traded in the range of $2.32- $14.35 in the last 52 weeks.

