Markets
PLUG

Stock Alert: Plug Power Gains 27% On $1.5 Bln Investment From SK Group

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are trading up more than 31 percent on Thursday morning trade as the company announced an investment of $1.5 billion from SK Group in the hydrogen fuel-cell maker. The companies will form a joint venture to provide hydrogen fuel-cell systems, fueling stations and electrolyzers in South Korea and other locations.

Currently, shares are at $44.78, up 27.93 percent from the previous close of $35.00 on 21,482,452 shares. The shares have traded in a range of $2.53 - $46.69 on average volume of 33,984,684.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLUG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular