Stock Alert: Plug Power Gains 27% On $1.5 Bln Investment From SK Group

(RTTNews) - Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares are trading up more than 31 percent on Thursday morning trade as the company announced an investment of $1.5 billion from SK Group in the hydrogen fuel-cell maker. The companies will form a joint venture to provide hydrogen fuel-cell systems, fueling stations and electrolyzers in South Korea and other locations.

Currently, shares are at $44.78, up 27.93 percent from the previous close of $35.00 on 21,482,452 shares. The shares have traded in a range of $2.53 - $46.69 on average volume of 33,984,684.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.