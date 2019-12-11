Stock Alert: Plantronics (PLT) On The Move

(RTTNews) - Shares of Plantronics Inc. (PLT) are currently trading between $23.31 and $24.20, looking to move even higher.

The audio headset maker is all set to be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index prior to the open of trading on December 17, 2019.

Plantronics shares took a hit, losing more than 25% of their value on November 6, 2019, after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced lackluster annual outlook. It was trading in the range of $24 to $26 for nearly a month. The stock had slumped to a new 52-week low of $22.80 in intraday trading yesterday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.