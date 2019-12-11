Markets
PLT

Stock Alert: Plantronics (PLT) On The Move

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Plantronics Inc. (PLT) are currently trading between $23.31 and $24.20, looking to move even higher.

The audio headset maker is all set to be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Communications Equipment Sub-Industry index prior to the open of trading on December 17, 2019.

Plantronics shares took a hit, losing more than 25% of their value on November 6, 2019, after the company reported weaker-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results and announced lackluster annual outlook. It was trading in the range of $24 to $26 for nearly a month. The stock had slumped to a new 52-week low of $22.80 in intraday trading yesterday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLT

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular