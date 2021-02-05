Markets
PLT

Stock Alert: Plantronics Gains After Reporting Profit In Q3

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are trading higher on Friday morning as the company reported a turnaround to third-quarter net profit compared to loss last year. The company reported third-quarter net income of $20.11 million or $0.48 per share, compared to net loss of $78.48 million or $1.97 per share in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $484.68 million from $384.47 million in the prior year. Currently, shares are at $40.04, up 13.93 percent from the previous close of $35.15. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.60-$50.89 on average volume of 646,332.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More