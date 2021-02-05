Stock Alert: Plantronics Gains After Reporting Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are trading higher on Friday morning as the company reported a turnaround to third-quarter net profit compared to loss last year. The company reported third-quarter net income of $20.11 million or $0.48 per share, compared to net loss of $78.48 million or $1.97 per share in the previous year. Revenue for the quarter increased to $484.68 million from $384.47 million in the prior year. Currently, shares are at $40.04, up 13.93 percent from the previous close of $35.15. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $4.60-$50.89 on average volume of 646,332.

