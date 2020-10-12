Markets
Stock Alert: Plantronics Gains 14%

RTTNews.com RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are trading higher on Monday morning, though there are no specific announcements from the company.

The global communications company has scheduled its second-quarter earnings on October 28th.

Currently, the shares are trading at $16.73, up 14.89 percent from its previous close of $14.56. The shares have traded in a range of $4.60 to $16.81 on average volume of 994,978.

