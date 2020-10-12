Stock Alert: Plantronics Gains 14%

(RTTNews) - Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) shares are trading higher on Monday morning, though there are no specific announcements from the company.
The global communications company has scheduled its second-quarter earnings on October 28th.
Currently, the shares are trading at $16.73, up 14.89 percent from its previous close of $14.56. The shares have traded in a range of $4.60 to $16.81 on average volume of 994,978.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryPLT
Latest Markets Videos
Explore MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- [UPDATED] Russian Man Turns Tables on Bank, Changes Fine Print in Credit Card Agreement, Then Sues, Now Settles
- 3 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Report: Moderna and Pfizer Vaccine Trial Participants Report Serious Side Effects
- J.P. Morgan Says These 3 Stocks Could Surge Over 100% From Current Levels