Stock Alert: Plantronics Drops 16% As Siris Sells Stake

(RTTNews) - Shares of communications company Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) are falling more than 16% on Friday morning following the company's announcement that Siris Capital Group, LLC has sold about 57% of its stake in Plantronics.

Siris has sold 4.1 million of the 7.1 million Plantronics shares that it previously owned.

The share sale represents an opportunity for Siris to realize what it considers to be an attractive return on its original investment in Polycom in 2016. Siris and Poly have had a successful long-term relationship dating back to the Company's acquisition of Polycom from Siris in 2018.

Plantronics stock is currently trading at $12.30. It has traded in the range of $4.60- $42.44 in the past 52 weeks.

