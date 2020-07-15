Stock Alert: Planet Fitness Rises 8%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) are rising more than 8 percent or $4.52 in Wednesday's morning trade at $59.50.

Hampton, New Hampshire-based Planet Fitness is an operator of fitness centers.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday amid upbeat news on the coronavirus vaccine front from biotech firm Moderna and following stronger than expected second-quarter results from financial giant Goldman Sachs. Stocks that are expected to benefit from an economic reopening are also gaining.

Planet Fitness has traded in a range of $23.77 to $88.77 in the past 52 weeks.

