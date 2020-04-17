Stock Alert: Planet Fitness Gains Strength

(RTTNews) - Shares of fitness centers operator Planet Fitness, Inc. (PLNT) are climbing more than 10% Friday morning on the back of president Donald Trump's plan to reopen gyms in the first phase of his three phase opening parts of the country during coronavirus pandemic.

PLNT is currently trading at $55.23. It has traded in the range of $23.77- $88.77 in the past 52-weeks.

