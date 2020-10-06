Markets
Stock Alert: Pioneer Power Solutions Surges 100%

(RTTNews) - Shares of nano-cap compan Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) more than doubled on Tuesday morning despite no stock-related news to drive the shares.

PPSI is currently trading at $3.19, up $1.62 or 103.1847%, on the Nasdaq.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

